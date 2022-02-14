Agnez Mo gets up-close and personal in music video for ‘Patience’

Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has released an intimate music video for her latest single, ‘Patience’.

The song was shared onto streaming services on Friday (February 11), while the video clip arrived on her official YouTube channel the following day.

The visual brings viewers on an up-close and personal journey of the artist’s vulnerable moments, in line with the laid-back R&B disposition of the song. Amidst the heart-on-sleeve performance, Agnez Mo displays a highly fashionable sense of dressing, donning exquisite streetwear as she transitions between several scenes.

Watch the music video below.

According to entertainment site PopSugar, Mo said the introspective song touches upon journey of self-reflection during the stages of limbo prior to making a relationship official.

“I wanted to normalize taking the time before rushing into anything. It should be OK to take the time to get to know each other,” Mo said.

Mo – whose real name is Agnez Monica Muljoto – also told PopSugar that as a 20-year veteran in the entertainment, she understood the importance of patience. Her most recent releases are ‘F Yo Love Song’, which launched in May 2021, and her 2020 track ‘Promises’.

She also noted that more new songs are in the pipeline.

“I really took the time for myself. I call that ‘recalibrating’ myself. I think that’s what I needed [because] now I’m here, as a better artist, better writer, better person,” she said. “I feel like I owe it to myself and to my fans to release more songs.”

Mo launched her music career in 2003 and only released her debut album ‘X’ under her own independent label in 2017. Throughout her career, she has teamed up with the likes of Steve Aoki, Timbaland, Chris Brown, French Montana, and Juicy J, among others.

In April last year, Mo announced a graphic novel inspired by her song ‘Long As I Get Paid’ which is helmed by Z2 Comics.

In June, Mo helped open a field clinic in North Jakarta which was set up to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the public.