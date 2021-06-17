Agnez Mo helps open field clinic in Indonesia for COVID-19 vaccinations

Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has helped open a field clinic in North Jakarta to administer COVID-19 vaccines, which she’s encouraging her fanbase to get.

In an Instagram post yesterday (June 16), Mo explained that she and her godfather (who was not named in the post) have been working with non-profit organisation AG Peduli to build a new clinic at field hospital Rumkitlap Ancol and Mall Artha Gading.

“This program has been going on for a while but I just realized I haven’t had the chance to post it on my feed,” she said. “Please get your vaccines (for free).”

According to Mo, the clinic is fully equipped with emergency rooms and ambulances, along with a ready stock of vaccines for residents in the area to receive. Food will also be provided during long waits.

She added that the clinic is staffed by an approximate number of 60 health workers and 120 volunteers from the Pademangan Community Health Center.

She also mentioned that fans (referred to as AGNATION members) can register for vaccination slots by emailing officialagnation@gmail.com with a valid “AGNATION passport” and personal identification details.

Agnez Mo’s last release was the single ‘F Yo Love Song’, which dropped with a music video in May. She also announced a graphic novel inspired by her song ‘Long As I Get Paid’ together with writer Karla Pacheco in April.

Agnez Mo – real name Agnes Monica – launched her music career back in 2003. Throughout her career, the singer has collaborated with artists like Timbaland, Chris Brown, and Steve Aoki. In 2017, she released an international album called ‘X’ via her own independent label.