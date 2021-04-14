Agnez Mo to make graphic novel based on her music video for ‘Long As I Get Paid’

Indonesian singer and actress Agnez Mo will launch a graphic novel based on the music video of her hit song ‘Long As I Get Paid’.

Titled Don’t Wake Up, it will be released by Z2 Comics, which has collaborated with the likes of Mitski, Jimmy Eat World and Poppy on graphic novels. Don’t Wake Up will be written by Karla Pacheco and illustrated by Peter V. Nguyen and Andres Labrada.

The plot of Don’t Wake Up follows an “atypical avenging angel” who walks between dreams and reality and follows her own moral code outside of the forces of good and evil. Her methods of delivering justice are bad news for oblivious artifacts dealer John, who has “a nasty pastime and a willful insistence on his own virtue”.

In an Instagram post, Mo expressed her excitement at adapting the “fantasy tale that I initially created for my song ‘Long As I Get Paid'” into a graphic novel. “I’m really looking forward to sharing this with my fans as I’m super proud of this first issue and have loved working with this team to help me carry out my vision,” she wrote.

Don’t Wake Up – which Z2 Comics touts as “Catwoman meets The Sandman” – is now available for pre-order on Z2 Comics’ site. The standard edition is priced at $19.99 for soft cover and $29.99 for hard cover. The deluxe edition costs $99.99, while the super deluxe edition costs $199.99. There’s no official date of release yet, though it is expected to launch in November 2021.

Mo released ‘Long As I Get Paid’ in 2017. The music video, which has notched over 29million YouTube views to date, shows the singer wearing extravagant pieces and accessories influenced by traditional Indonesian garb. Based on the first images of Don’t Wake Up, it seems the novel’s protagonist will be wearing the same outfits in the video.

Mo has released five studio albums, her most recent being 2017’s ‘X’. She has also won multiple awards from Anugerah Musik Indonesia, MTV Indonesia Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards, among many others.

As an actress, Mo starred in several local TV shows like Kawin Muda and Pejantan Cantik. She won Favourite Actress at the 2007 Panasonic Awards for her role in the former. She has also served as a judge of Indonesian Idol and The Voice Kids Indonesia.