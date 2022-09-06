Ahmad Band will play Malaysia’s Faztival Fazura instead of Dewa 19 as Once Mekel can’t perform

Dewa 19 frontman Ahmad Dhani’s band Ahmad Band will perform at the upcoming Faztival Fazura instead of Dewa 19 as singer Once Mekel can’t perform on Sundays, Ahmad Dhani revealed.

Indonesian rock veterans Dewa 19 are scheduled to play two concerts in Kuala Lumpur this September 9 and 10 after an additional day was added in response to an enthusiastic reception from Malaysian fans. Speaking to YouTube Channel deHills Radio, Ahmad Dhani shared, “In Kuala Lumpur, all our 9,000 tickets were sold out in one hour. And when we added another date, tickets were sold out in two hours.”

“But for the third day, it will be Ahmad Band that plays! That’s because Once can’t perform on Sunday, he has devotionals to do that day. So in the end, Ahmad Band will perform.”

Ahmad Band are due to take the stage at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil for the Faztival Fazura event this September 11 featuring Malaysian songstress Nur Fazura, Dato’ M. Nasir, Dato’ Awie, Ruffedge and more. Tickets are still available starting at MYR72, with most of the higher tier seats already sold out.

Dewa 19 are currently on their 30-city 30 Years of Dewa 19 anniversary tour, where they will play 30 songs at each show in keeping with the 30th-anniversary theme of the tour.

The band are touring with four vocalists for the first time, as previous vocalists Ari Lasso, Once Mekel and Virzha will be taking part alongside current lead singer Marcello Tahitoe, who was confirmed as the band’s new vocalist in March this year. Ari Lasso, Once Mekel and Virzha will appear at the Kuala Lumpur concert dates, though it has not been confirmed if the three vocalists will be present at other tour dates outside of Indonesia, with a planned show in Singapore yet to be announced.