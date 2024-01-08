Ahn Eun-jin dismisses rumours that she’s dating ‘My Dearest’ co-star Namgoong Min

South Korean actress Ahn Eun-jin has dismissed rumours that she’s dating her My Dearest co-star Namgoong Min.

My Dearest actress Ahn Eun-jin recently spoke about her on-screen chemistry with co-star Namgoon Min and shot down the dating rumours during a recent interview with the YouTube channel Knock Knock (낰낰),

“I’ve become a scapegoat to false news on YouTube,” the actress said, as translated by Koreaboo. “In one video, they talked about how Ahn Eun-jin and Namgoong Min became real life lovers.”

“I’m so curious as to how they came up with such thoughts. Namgoong Min is married, so I’m so fascinated as to how people came up with such thoughts,” Ahn added.

The actress later spoke about how before she started her acting career, she would “watch melodramas and think the two leads would actually be dating when they really have good chemistry”. However, that all changed when she started to appear in front of the camera.

“After I started acting, I simply thought of it as work,” Ahn said. “There are so many instances where it is completely not the case at all. There were times when I thought the leads might have something going on, and I asked out of curiosity, but it was completely not so.”

