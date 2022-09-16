Listen to Ai.Z’s latest single, ‘Impossible To Love You’

Malaysian R&B singer-songwriter Ai.Z has released his third single, ‘Impossible To Love You’.

Released today (September 16), the fresh track was co-written with Malaysian veteran Yuna and Lincoln Jesser. It features a mid-tempo synthwave beat characterised by a pulsing bass synthesiser and spacious production. Ai.Z – the current musical identity adopted by Aizat Amdan – laments the difficulty of maintaining a stable relationship with a love interest, singing, “Don’t get on like we did before / Don’t see me like you did before / You’re not the girl that used to know / I’m not the man that was before”.

Listen to the track below:

‘Impossible To Love You’ is the singer’s third single under the moniker Ai.Z. It follows the release of two tracks in 2021 which were either written by or co-written with Yuna, debut single ‘The Last Thing’ and its follow up, ‘Use Me’. The former experienced an international debut on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 radio show, and was previewed through an Instagram post on Yuna’s account, in which she called Amdan “one of my best friends ever and one of the best singers I’ve ever met”.

Ai.Z was Amdan’s introduction to an international audience, having never released English-language songs prior. Amdan began his career as a contestant on Malaysian competitive music reality show Akademi Fantasia in its fifth season in 2007. His appearance on the programme was then followed by his Malay-language debut, ‘Percubaan Pertama’ in 2008. He went on to release another album (2010’s Urusan Aizat Amdan), an EP (2014’s ‘Legasi’), and a slew of individual singles until Ai.Z’s debut.