Ailee releases ‘Believe’ for fourth anniversary of ‘PUBG’

American-Korean singer Ailee has teamed up with PUBG Corp for her new song, ‘Believe’.

The K-pop idol showcases her powerful vocals on the dramatic synthpop ballad: “I know I’m a born survivor / There’s no one to rely on / But me, myself and I / I believe in me / I’m not a hero / But I’ll never give up till I outrun all my darkest demons.”

The tune was released in celebration of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’s fourth anniversary on March 23, when it was first released in early access for PC back in 2017. According to the game’s developer, the song was inspired by the game’s original lobby theme song from its early access days.

Advertisement

‘Believe’ will also be the theme song of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’s ongoing Esports competition, PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021, which runs from February 2 to March 28. Ailee is also set to perform the song during the competition’s grand finale at 7pm KST.

The singer is a well-known fan of the battle royale game, according to South Korean news agency Korea JoongAng Daily, which notes that she often takes part in PUBG-related videos and cosplay as characters. Last year, Ailee released her fifth mini-album ‘I’m’, which featured the single ‘When We Were In Love’.

In other PUBG news, publisher Krafton revealed that it is working on two new games set in the game’s universe. These two titles are in addition to the previously announced survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, which will also be set within the PUBG universe.