Ailee reveals tracklist for upcoming “pre-release” album, ‘Lovin”

Korean-American singer Ailee has announced that she will be releasing a brand-new studio album later this year.

On April 16, her agency Rocket3 Entertainment confirmed that the soloist will be making her return with a new project in July. Prior to the album’s release, Ailee will be making a “pre-release” comeback next month, which she calls a “special gift” to her fans.

“This ‘pre-release’ album is a special gift for Ailee’s fans, who were waiting for her comeback. She plans to bring spring vibes to her fans with her unique vocal color and expression. Please show her a lot of support,” the agency said, per Soompi.

On April 23, Ailee unveiled the tracklist for the “pre-release” album, titled ‘Lovin”. The six-track project will feature two title tracks, both featuring lyrics that were written by the singer herself.

This will mark Ailee’s first official comeback in seven months since her last EP, ‘I’m’, which was released in October 2020 alongside a video for the lead single ‘When We Were In Love’. Her last full-length album, ‘Butterfly’, dropped in 2019.

Earlier this year, Ailee teamed up with video game developer PUBG Corp for the song ‘Believe’. The track was released in celebration of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’s fourth anniversary on March 23.

‘Believe’ was also used as the theme song for the game’s Esports competition, PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021, which took place from February to March. Back in November, she also released the song ‘Blue Bird’ as part of the original soundtrack of the hit tvN drama, Start-Up.

Last year, Ailee appeared in the CW documentary Silent Night – A Song for the World, where she represented South Korean singers. During her appearance, Ailee performed the Christmas carol ‘Silent Night’, as well as her English-language single, ‘Sweater’.