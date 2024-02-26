Ailee announces 2024 ‘I Am: Here’ concert in Kuala Lumpur

Korean-American singer Ailee has announced her upcoming ‘I Am: Here’ concert, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Over the weekend on February 24, Ailee and concert organiser LOL Asia announced the K-pop idol’s upcoming ‘I Am: Here’ concert. It will take place on June 22 at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tickets for the newly announced show will go on sale this Saturday (March 2) at 12pm local time via the official LOL Asia website. They will be available in six different tiers and cost from RM288 to RM858, excluding booking fees and SST (sales and service tax).

In addition, the ticketing site for Ailee’s 2024 ‘I Am: Here’ Kuala Lumpur concert also notes that each transaction will be limited to six tickets, which will also be based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The details for Ailee’s 2024 ‘I Am: Here’ Kuala Lumpur concert are:

Date: June 22, 2024

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena

Ticket Price: From RM288 to RM858

Ticket Sale Date: March 2, 2024 at 12pm local time

Ticketing Merchant: LOL Asia

Concert Organiser: LOL Asia

Ailee’s latest release as the single ‘One Day’, for the popular webtoon series A Not So Fairy Tale. In 2023, the singer also dropped her first single album ‘Ra Ta Ta’, featuring the tracks ‘I’ll Hold You’ and ‘Ra Ta Ta’.

