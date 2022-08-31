Air Supply announce Genting Highlands concert in Malaysia

Australian soft rock duo Air Supply have announced a concert in Genting Highlands, Malaysia this December.

The group’s Malaysian performance comes as part of their ‘47 Years of Air Supply: The Lost in Love Experience’ tour, and will take place at Resorts World Genting’s Arena of Stars on December 18, at 6pm.

VIP tickets are available at RM566, or RM509 for Genting Rewards members. General admission tickets are available in 3 tiers: Tier one tickets cost RM386 or RM347 for Genting Rewards members, tickets in tier two cost RM246 or RM221 for Genting Rewards members, and tier three tickets will sell for RM156 for both Genting Rewards members and the general public. All ticket prices are inclusive of a RM4 processing fee.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here. No additional concerts have been announced in Asia at the time of writing.

The duo’s Genting Highlands concert marks their first Malaysian outing since December 2019, when they performed a concert billed as “The Lost in Love Experience in Genting 2019” in the same venue. Previously, the duo had performed in the country in 2017 and in 2015, for their 40th anniversary world tour.

Air Supply – consisting of singer-guitarist Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock – initially began alongside bassist and singer Jeremy Paul in 1976, and debuted with their self-titled full-length LP the same year. The group then underwent multiple lineup changes and produced multiple top-10 singles including ‘Making Love Out of Nothing At All’, ‘All Out of Love’, ‘Lost in Love’ and ‘The One That You Love’. The duo’s last studio full-length release was 2010’s ‘Mumbo Jumbo’.

Other artists who are slated to make live appearances in Malaysia include Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK, LANY, Alec Benjamin and more. Upcoming festivals in the country include the Good Vibes Weekender festival, whose lineup features Jackson Wang, former 2NE1 leader CL, Beabadoobe and Joe Flizzow.