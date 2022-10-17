Air Supply announce two concerts in the Philippines this December

Australian soft rockers Air Supply will be performing two concerts in the Philippines as part of their ‘47 Years of Air Supply: The Lost in Love Experience’ tour later this year.

The duo of lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock and singer-songwriter Graham Russell will perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Manila this December 15 and 16. As the tour name implies, the tour will be both a celebration of their 47th anniversary as well as their 2019 live album Lost in Love Experience.

Tickets are now available via TicketWorld from PHP2,500, all the way up to PHP11,000. Get your tickets here.

Air Supply previously announced concerts in Singapore and Malaysia as part of the tour. They are set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 13 in their fifth visit to the country, having performed at the same venue in 2018. Tickets for the Singapore show are now available via Sistic, with early bird ticket prices ranging from $88 to $188.

The Malaysian concert will be held at Resorts World Genting’s Arena of Stars on December 18, where they last performed in 2019. Tickets are now available starting at MYR156, rising up to MYR566 for VIP tickets, with Genting Rewards members eligible for discounts. Get your tickets here.

Air Supply have not indicated if any additional concerts in Asia will be announced.

The hit-making duo behind tunes like ‘All Out Of Love’, ‘Lost in Love’, ‘Making Love Out Of Nothing At All’, ‘The One That You Love’, ‘Sweet Dreams’ and more debuted with their self-titled full-length LP in 1976. They have since gone on to release 17 studio albums, with the most recent being 2010’s ‘Mumbo Jumbo’.

In 2018, a jukebox musical adaptation based on Air Supply’s music was announced in the Philippines. Titled All Out of Love: The Musical, the production was directed by Canadian playwright Jim Millan, and featured a new track, ‘I’m In Love With You’.