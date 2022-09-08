Air Supply to perform in Singapore this December

Air Supply will be performing in Singapore in December.

The show, titled the Lost in Love Experience, will celebrate the Australian icons’ 45th anniversary. Air Supply will be performing on December 13, 8pm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on September 12, 10am via Sistic channels. According to the official SISTIC site, early bird tickets range from $88 to $188.

The show will mark the fifth time the Australian duo have visited Singapore. Air Supply previously played the country in the same venue in 2018. Previous appearances have included shows at the Marina Bay Sands in 2017 and 2011 – the latter of which celebrated their 35th anniversary as a group.

The iconic Australian duo – comprising lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock and singer-songwriter Graham Russell – have produced a slew of world-renowned hits, including ‘All Out Of Love’, ‘Lost in Love’, ‘Making Love Out Of Nothing At All’, ‘The One That You Love’, ‘Sweet Dreams’, and more. Between 1980 and 1983, the duo scored eight singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2018, a jukebox musical adaptation based on Air Supply’s music was announced in the Philippines. Titled All Out of Love: The Musical, the production was directed by Canadian playwright Jim Millan, and featured a new track, ‘I’m In Love With You’.

Air Supply’s most recent full-length was the 2010 record Mumbo Jumbo. In 2015, the duo dropped the single ‘I Adore You’.