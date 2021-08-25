Airliftz, Asyraf Nasir, Lunadira and more to perform at ‘Riuh 4 Raykat’ virtual concert

Malaysian artists Airliftz, Asyraf Nasir, and more have been enlisted to perform for the upcoming Riuh 4 Raykat virtual concert this weekend.

Scheduled to take place this Saturday (August 27), the concert’s line-up will also include soul singer Lunadira, electronic producer Reddi Rocket, indie band Mafidz, and singer-songwriter Talitha..

The virtual concert – organised as part of the ongoing month-long Riuh 4 Raykat campaign in Malaysia – will be a ticketed affair. All proceeds from purchased tickets will go towards COVID-19 relief funds like Projek Bangsa Malaysia for Frontliners, Tempatan Food Bank by Tempatan Fest, Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA), and Refuge For Refugee.

The show is limited to just 100 attendees, per organisers’ social media, with tickets going for RM30. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Recently, rapper Airliftz featured on Def Jam Southeast Asia’s all-Malaysian remix of A. Nayaka’s ‘Orang Lain’ alongside Joe Flizzow, SYA, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna. Prior to the remix, Airliftz released a single, ‘Love Therapy’, with Shye and Allester Shaun.

Asyraf Nasir, on the other hand, most recently collaborated with fellow Malaysian rappers Yonnyboii and Zynakal on ‘Tak Sangka’ last week. Lunadira and Reddi Rocket released a collaborative EP last year titled ‘Tangerine’.

In June, indie trio Mafidz released their first single of the year ‘Hujan Pasti Berhenti’. Talitha.. has released two singles this year following her 2020 album ‘Hi, I Like You’.