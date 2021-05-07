Airliftz recruits Shye and Allester Shaun for romantic new song ‘Love Therapy’

Malaysian rapper Airliftz has teamed up with Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye and Kuching indie musician Allester Shaun for the new track ‘Love Therapy’.

The romantic new song, which also features swooning strings by violinist Nisa Addina, arrived on streaming services on Friday (May 7).

In a press release, Airliftz said the self-produced track was inspired by his loneliness and “trying to find my own ‘love therapy’ through a person.”

Advertisement

“I know you need some therapy my girl / Come take my heart and bring it back to your world,” he appeals in the chorus.

“What’s the difference if I let you in / Is it all just symphonies in the dark?” Shye counters. “Love therapy is not for me / But now it’s kinda tempting me,” she concedes.

Listen to ‘Love Therapy’ below.

‘Love Therapy’ comes after Airliftz released his single ‘Lonely’ in February, and is the second single that arrives ahead of his upcoming EP ‘Monotone’.

The 23-year-old Airliftz – real name Muhammad Aliff Shaharom – debuted with his EP ‘Bagel’ in 2017, and has released a string of singles since. These include 2020’s ‘Ease My Mind’ and ‘Nice To Know Ya’, following ‘How Many Times’ and ‘Sea Gyal’ in 2019.

Advertisement

In March, Shye clinched Album of the Year for her debut ‘Days to Morning Glory’ – one of NME‘s top Asian albums of 2020 – at Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards.

In April, Allester Shaun released his latest single ‘Stones in My Shoes’, his first for 2021, while instrumentalist Nisa Addina last dropped the song ‘Bornean Rainforest’ in 2019.