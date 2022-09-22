Airliftz’s ‘In All Honesty’ showcase cancelled due to new permit and venue regulations

Malaysian producer and rapper Airliftz‘s ‘In All Honesty’ showcase has been cancelled due to “new permit and venue regulations”.

In an announcement posted on his social media on September 20, Airliftz apologised to fans, explaining that “unresolvable new permit and venue regulations” had led to the cancellation. “To those out there who bought tickets, I’m sorry I couldn’t put on a show for you guys, we really tried our best to push for it,” the rapper wrote, noting that refunds were available.

In a statement to New Straits Times, Airliftz’s label Red Records said the team was looking to secure an alternate date and venue for the showcase.

please drop me your DMs for refunds. i’m sorry we tried our best to push for it. pic.twitter.com/mnL2aVXVmY — 𝕬𝖎𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖋𝖙𝖟 𝖔𝖓 𝕬𝖉𝖑𝖎𝖇𝖘 (@AirLiftz) September 20, 2022

Airliftz’s ‘In All Honesty’ showcase was set to be held today (September 22) in celebration of his August 22 single ‘Honest’. The single was the rapper’s second single of the year and follows his debut track for Red Records, ‘Not Today’, which was released earlier this year in March. The rapper has shared that the track was directly inspired by the airline’s #TimeToListen public awareness campaign.

“I was a part of the campaign, and my reaction was, ‘We gotta do a really good song for this’”, said Airliftz of the message behind his single. “The campaign is about diversity, and that’s something I can relate to. Talk about differences and all that, right?”

Previously, Airliftz released the single ‘Rindu’ featuring singer-songwriter Alex Ungku on November 26 last year. The collaborative single followed three solo singles Airliftz released earlier in 2021 – ‘Lonely’, ‘Love Therapy’ and ‘More Than Friends’. He has also featured on an official remix of A. Nayaka’s ‘Orang Lain’.

The prolific artist also recently appeared on Shelhiel’s 2022 Valentine’s Day track ‘Runnin, Merindu’ alongside NYK following his stint as a lyricist for social media personality turned rapper Luqman Podolski on the track ‘Ring Ring’.