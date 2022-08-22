Airlitz looks to rekindle a relationship with his ex on his new single, ‘Honest’

Malaysian producer and rapper Airliftz has released his new single ‘Honest’, a smooth love song about an old flame.

Airliftz dropped the track on all streaming platforms on Friday (August 19) via Air Asia’s Red Records label alongside a visualiser track that sees him chasing the ghost of a girl through a forest. “Yeah you out of love, ever since you left me alone / Now you want me back, baby I can give you my all / Take your chances baby you know I won’t say no / I got room for ya lovin got no room for no hoes,” Airliftz raps to minimalist production anchored by keys.

Watch the visualiser for ‘Honest’ below.

“It’s been awhile since I wrote you a song. And if i’m being honest, this the only thing that keeps me going strong. From yours truly,” Airliftz wrote in a social media post announcing the visualiser.

‘Honest’ is the rapper’s second single of the year and follows his debut track for Red Records, ‘Not Today’, which was released earlier this year in March. The rapper has shared that the track was directly inspired by the airline’s #TimeToListen public awareness campaign.

“I was a part of the campaign, and my reaction was, ‘We gotta do a really good song for this’”, said Airliftz of the message behind his single. “The campaign is about diversity, and that’s something I can relate to. Talk about differences and all that, right?”

Previously, Airliftz released the single ‘Rindu’ featuring singer-songwriter Alex Ungku on November 26 last year. The collaborative single followed three solo singles Airliftz released earlier in 2021 – ‘Lonely’, ‘Love Therapy’ and ‘More Than Friends’. He has also featured on an official remix of A. Nayaka’s ‘Orang Lain’.

The prolific artist also recently appeared on Shelhiel’s 2022 Valentine’s Day track ‘Runnin, Merindu’ alongside NYK following his stint as a lyricist for social media personality turned rapper Luqman Podolski on the track ‘Ring Ring’.