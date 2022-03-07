Aisyah Aziz, Coming Up Roses and Weish to perform at Lazada’s Forward Women Awards 2022

E-commerce platform Lazada has announced that its upcoming Forward Women Awards 2022 will feature performances by Singaporean singers Weish and Aisyah Aziz, and shoegaze/alt-rock outfit Coming Up Roses.

The awards show, which is set to commemorate “Southeast Asian women sellers who have contributed to their families, communities, and local economies” in line with International Women’s Day, will be livestreamed this March 8 via Lazada’s website. The livestream is set to begin at 2PM SGT for Singaporean audiences and at 1:30PM SGT for Malaysian and Filipino audiences.

For Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese audiences, the livestream begins at 12:30 pm.

Veteran entertainer Aisyah Aziz most recently teamed up with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriters YAØ for a cover of Olivia Newton-John’s Grease song ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’. It was her second collaboration of 2021, having worked with Charlie Lim on the single ‘Won’t You Come Around’ in January.

Experimental musician Weish specialises in combining live loops with a mix of singing, vocal percussion and instrumentation. Her 2018 singles ‘tick tick’ and ‘tell you something’ were featured on the soundtrack for the award-winning film ‘Shirkers’, a documentary film by Singapore-born filmmaker Sandi Tan about an independent thriller she shot in 1992 as a 19-year-old student.

She has since released the singles as a EP titled ‘weish: sundance edition’ in 2018, but has not released new music since.

Singaporean shoegaze band Coming Up Roses, made of vocalist/bassist Emily Sera, guitarists Darius Oon and Lorenzo Romero and drummer Bruce Tan, most recently released the single ‘Glass Stained Eyes’ on February 2 alongside a music video. It was their second single after a two-year break following the release of the group’s mini-album ‘Waters’ in August 2019.

In 2020, the group joined Linying, Golden Mammoth, Pikoy, Cheats and Mutesite for the first online ASEAN Music Showcase Festival event. The two-day live-streamed festival featured a total of 20 artists from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The digital festival was organised as a way of providing networking opportunities for emerging musicians in the pandemic era.