Aisyah Aziz, Jon Chua JX, BGourd to play Singaporean virtual concert Majulah Live

Majulah Live, a Singaporean virtual concert taking place in November, has announced its complete lineup. See the full list of performers below.

The digital event, which is set to stream on Sunday, November 22, will be headlined by soul singer Aisyah Aziz and Sam Willows member Jon Chua JX, backed by The SMS Band.

Other acts set to perform include pop singers Estelle Fly and Elsa Mickayla, rappers Tengyboy and BGourd, producer Fauxe, lo-fi pop artist Shye and more. A number of comedians, such as Fakkah Fuzz and Sharul Channa, will also perform.

Limited early bird tickets will cost S$18, while general tickets are priced at S$25. Tickets to Majulah Live are available now here.

The show will begin streaming at 4pm on November 22, and will remain available for all ticket purchasers to view for 48 hours after its initial broadcast. Additional information and FAQs can be found on the official event website.

Majulah Live is a joint venture between Zendyll Music Agency – which was founded by Chua, who also serves as its creative director – and concert promoter Collective Minds in partnership with Singapore’s National Youth Council.

“It’s been a tough year and we want to be able to keep providing good quality entertainment, whether it’s in the form of music or comedy,” Chua said in a statement.

The line-up for Majulah Live is:

Aisyah Aziz

Jon Chua JX & The SMS Band

Estelle Fly

Tengyboy

BGourd

Elsa Mickayla

Fauxe & Shye

Hairi Eyes

DSML & Jean Seizure

Fakkah Fuzz (Comedy)

Sharul Channa (Comedy)

Rishi Budhrani (Comedy)

Jinx Yeo (Comedy)