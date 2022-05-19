Aitch announces his debut album ‘Close To Home’

Aitch has announced details of his debut album ‘Close To Home’ and confirmed that he will release his latest single ‘1989’ tomorrow (May 20).

The Manchester rapper previously told NME that his first LP will “100,000 per cent be a proper Manchester album”, and spoke of his desire to get Liam Gallagher to guest on the record.

‘Close To Home’ will now be released on August 19 via Capitol, and the record has been described as “a love letter to the city which shaped him”.

A tracklist has yet to be confirmed, though a press release promises that the album will “reveal a well of hidden depths to surprise, delight and charm”.

You can see the official album artwork for Aitch’s ‘Close To Home’ above.

The rapper will preview his new album tomorrow with the single ‘1989’, which samples The Stone Roses’ single ‘Fools Gold’. A video, directed by Kelvin Jones and shot in Manchester, will also arrive tomorrow.

Back in March Aitch released his single ‘Baby’, which was produced by Fred Again.. and sampled Ashanti‘s ‘Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)’.

He’s also teamed up in 2022 with Giggs and ArrDee for a pair of standalone singles. Prior to that, he worked with the rapper Pa Salieu on the collaborative track ‘Bad’.

Aitch will perform at Wembley Stadium in June as part of the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022. He’s joined on the line-up by the likes of Ed Sheeran, David Guetta and Harry Styles.