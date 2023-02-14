Aitch promises “a lot of new music” to come in 2023

Aitch has discussed his plans for new music, revealing that “there’s definitely going to be a lot of music” this year. Watch our video interview with the rapper above.

Aitch’s debut album ‘Close To Home’ was released last month. Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023 – where he picked up the award for Hip-Hop, Grime And Rap Act – he told us that fans could expect more new music soon.

“I’ve been in the studio a couple of times since the album, but I have literally been touring since my album dropped,” he told NME. “I’ve not even been in England much, but yeah, mentally I’m working on it”.

When asked if there was anything he could reveal about what the new material would sound like, Aitch added: “I’m just going with the flow. I’m just making music, whether there be a project or an ‘album’ this year I’m not too sure; but there’s definitely going to be a lot of music. 100 per cent”.

Earlier this month, Aitch was announced as a headliner for Parklife Festival 2023. Speaking about playing the top spot of the Manchester bash alongside the likes of The 1975 in June, he said: “That’s [a] real, genuine bucket list kind of thing. I don’t really care what happens after that, anything could happen. Parklife is going to be amazing, I would advise everyone to be there.”

It’s a festival Aitch grew up going to, telling NME: “I remember waiting til I was 16 to be able to buy a ticket. I’m not gonna lie, I think I actually climbed the fence when I was 15, I’m sorry Parklife.”

As for what we can expect from his headline performance, Aitch said: “Just absolute madness. There’s just going to be pure energy and vibes and love in the air. I feel like it’s the homecoming. The people of Manchester have been waiting for me to come home and have a party with them, so it’s just going to be a be a big party.”

Parklife takes place June 10-11 at Heaton Park, Manchester – and you can buy tickets here.