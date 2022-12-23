Watch Ai.Z’s cinematic music video for ‘Don’t Need You’ feat. Kenny

Malaysian singer-songwriter Ai.Z has dropped a cinematic music video for his track ‘Don’t Need You’.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2022

The song and visual, featuring Berlin-based hip-hop artist Kenny (real name Kenny Macartney), was shared on Youtube on Friday (December 23), and was taken off Ai.Z’s debut album ‘Everything In Between’, which arrived earlier this year.

In the music video, Ai.Z is seen singing the heartfelt R&B track in captivating locations around the world, including the Joshua Tree National Park and the Griffith Observatory in Southern California, as well as the streets of Indonesia, while Kenny is featured in different frames with the interior and exterior of Berlin buildings in the backdrop.

Advertisement

Watch the music video below.

Interestingly, Ai.Z’s frequent collaborator Yuna and her film producer husband Adam Sinclair, were among those who helped with the videography of the song’s visual work.

Ai.Z, who is more popularly known as Aizat Amdan, said that the collaboration with Kenny came about after Yuna introduced him to the Malaysian-German rapper while he was working on the debut album.

“Yuna asked me to link up with him and I first thought that he was a hard[knock] rapper, but then when I actually met him, [I found that] he’s a sweet young boy,” the 33-year-old Ai.Z told NME.

“It was so natural and organic because Kenny knew what I wanted to put inside Ai.Z’s album and the first song we did was ‘Don’t need you’, and I was vibing to Kenny’s beats. We also worked with Kenny’s brother on the track. I trusted their intuition and they trusted mine on the process.”

Advertisement

On the making of the music video, Ai.Z noted that it was almost entirely shot on an iPhone, and that footage was filmed in at least three different countries while everyone involved was globe-trotting for work.

Ai.Z also said the track reflected his and Kenny’s personal experiences in the past, especially in relation to toxic relationships. He also said that both artists were able to open up about their emotions freely without the inhibitions of toxic masculinity.

“Girl you don need to explain / Coz its drivin me insane / Heard u Screaming on the phone / Hurts the most when we’re alone / And im movin on,” Ai.Z sings in the song’s opening verse.

In the chorus, Ai.Z and Kenny continue with: “I really don’t need / I dont need / I don’t need you / Got me feeling so lonely / so lonely (alone in this room).”

Ai.Z’s debut album dropped in October this year and features 10 tracks. In June 2021, Ai.Z debuted the track ‘The Last Thing’ followed by ‘Use Me’ in December last year, both of which were co-wrriten by Yuna.