AJ Tracey enlists rap royalty for new ‘Summertime Shootout’ video

AJ Tracey heads to the pool alongside stars from the UK rap scene in his vibrant new video for ‘Summertime Shootout’ – watch it below.
- READ MORE: On the cover – AJ Tracey: “I’ve gone through so much. It’s been so hard, and I’m still here”
The video, for the latest single from the London rapper’s new album ‘Flu Game’, features cameos from Unknown T, Headie One, SL, Big Zuu and more, alongside T-Pain, who appears on the track.
The fictional Tracey Manor is the location of the new video, which sees AJ hosting a cookout by the pool for a host of famous friends.
Watch the new ‘Summertime Shootout’ video below:
‘Summertime Shootout’ is taken from Tracey’s recent album ‘Flu Game’, which came out back in April.
Reviewing ‘Flu Game’ upon its release, NME wrote: “On ‘Flu Game’, in short, Tracey bills himself as the Michael Jordan of UK rap, casting a wide net of features to ably support him. Widening his web to America and Canada, Tracey pulls in bright and talented UK artists Digga D (on ‘Bringing It Back’), Mabel (‘West Ten’) and MoStack (‘Dinner Guest’), while securing hard-hitting features from the likes of global stars NAV (‘Kukoč’), T-Pain (‘Summertime Shootout’) and Kehlani (‘Coupé’).
“‘Flu Game’ cements AJ Tracey as a commercially successful rapper still discovering new ways to craft hooks and clever wordplay. Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory – just like Michael Jordan’s infamous match.”
Meanwhile, Tracey will hit the road later this year when he embarks on a new UK and Ireland arena tour. The run of dates in support of ‘Flu Game’ will kick off in November.