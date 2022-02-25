Akeem Jahat and Chia Kun Loong call for racial harmony in ‘Friend Friend’ music video

Singaporean rapper Akeem Jahat and singer-songwriter Chia Kin Loong have teamed up for a wholesome new single, ‘Friend Friend’.

The duo released the single – produced by Singapore-based production studio Soul Dot – on Thursday (February 24), alongside a music video that sees the musicians performing the song alongside handmade puppets designed by the artists.

Performed in Malay and Mandarin, the track touches upon the topic of learning more about other cultures and learning to accommodate them, instead of pitting races against one another. “Underneath the shades of our tones / We bleed the same red / We are all kin in the same breath / We are only as strong as the weakest link,” Akeem sings on the chorus.

‘Friend Friend’ marks Akeem Jahat’s second single of the year, following ‘BASIKAL’ with Hullera and THELIONCITYBOY earlier this month. The single was the second time Akeem Jahat had worked with Hullera after the two released ‘Lilo & Stitch’ in mid-December.

In late December, Akeem also shared the track ‘Melodi’, a collaboration with Malaysian artists AG Coco, Pak Din and Ical Mosh.

Akeem Jahat has also worked with Soul Dot numerous times, including two collaborations with Marian Carmel – the 2021 songs ‘Heartbreak Boulevard’ and ‘What Are We?’ – and the single ‘Jangan Buang Baju Gua’.