Akeem Jahat, Keiko Necesario, iNCH and more announced for Music Matters Live 2022

Music Matters has announced the full line-up for their six-day 2022 event, held in Singapore.

The festival will take place from September 23 to 28 across a variety of venues, with programming organised by various industry partners. 38 artists from 12 countries are scheduled to perform, per a press release.

The festival’s main venue, at the Fountain Stage at Clarke Quay, will feature artists including iNCH, Singaporean R&B singer Umar Sirhan, Filipino singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario and British artist JJ Rosa. On the festival’s final night, electronic label Monstercat will also be hosting a closing party at the stage, with a line-up featuring Indonesian dance trio Weird Genius, Singaporean producer Foxela and Vietnamese DJ Hoaprox.

The *SCAPE Ground Theatre is also scheduled to host a series of showcases. On Monday, September 26 at 7pm, the venue will host Live Nation’s ‘Ones To Watch’ showcase, which will feature Singaporean artists Soph T and J.M3, alongside Malaysian singer MUZZA. The festival’s Canadian music showcase will follow on the same day at 8:30pm, featuring artists including rapper Naya Ali and indie pop act Virginia to Vegas.

Meanwhile, RRILEY, AE$OP CA$H, Akeem Jahat, lewloh, and more will perform at the Ground Theatre on Wednesday, September 28, as part of a Southeast Asian-centric showcase by Zendyll Records. Presale tickets for Zendyll’s showcase go for SGD10, while door tickets go for SGD15.

Find further line-up details on Music Matters’ site here.

Music Matters forms part of programming for entertainment industry conference All That Matters, which covers fields across the media industry, including music, sports, gaming, arts, marketing, digital entertainment, and Web3. The event features panels from industry leaders and experts, as well as dedicated networking sessions and showcases.

Its last edition was held in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured a lineup that included Charlie Lim, iNCH, Disco Hue, Jeremy Zucker, Jakob, One Click Straight, brb. Taiwanese rock acts I Mean Us and Amazing Show, and J-pop band Czecho no Republic.

The full line-up for Music Matters Live 2022 is as follows:

