Akeem Jahat shares new single ‘Jangan Buang Baju Gua’

Singaporean rapper Akeem Jahat has released ‘Jangan Buang Baju Gua’, his latest single.

The track was uploaded onto major streaming platforms on Thursday (November 25) and features local production studio Soul Dot and Chinese pianist Joyce Gim.

‘Jangan Buang Baju Gua’ features rapid fire rap verses from Akeem Jahat, a poignant piano performance from Joyce Gim, and a classic hip-hop beat adorned with strings and guitar from Soul Dot.

Listen to ‘Jangan Buang Baju Gua’ below.

The newly released single marks Akeem Jahat’s fourth single of the year, kicking off with ‘Hollywoodlands’ in March. The track tackled the topic of loneliness over a sombre piano melody.

In July, Akeem Jahat collaborated with singer-songwriter Marian Carmel to release ‘What Are We?’, a slow-burn R&B trap on which Jahat trades in his usual quick flow raps for slower delivery.

In September, Jahat and Carmel shared their second single, ‘Heartbreak Boulevard’, a song about “seeing a cute person then wanting to throw [your] life away for them”.

In October, Jahat released his fourth single of the year, ‘Berapa’. The track, his liveliest release of the year, features funk instrumentation, with groovy baselines, trumpets, saxophones, lush keys and tight percussions.

In May, Akeem Jahat featured alongside a slew of other Singaporean rappers, including Fariz Jabba, AE$OP CA$H, Frank Loco and YHB Sleepsalot, in a remix of Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS’ track ‘Lotus’.