Akeem Jahat teams up with Hullera, THELIONCITYBOY on new track ‘BASIKAL’

Singaporean rapper Akeem Jahat has teamed up with Malaysian counterpart Hullera and his compatriot THELIONCITYBOY for the new track ‘BASIKAL’.

The track, rapped in English and Malay, dropped on streaming services on Friday (February 4) alongside an accompanying lyric video posted on Youtube. It also marks Akeem Jahat’s first new music of 2022.

Laden with trap beats produced by Bom Bom Low and ’80s-styled synths reminiscent of the soundtrack for cult television series Knight Rider, the track draws on Akeem Jahat’s affinity for rolling around Singapore’s streets on a bicycle.

Watch the lyric video for ‘BASIKAL’ below.

‘BASIKAL’ arrived less than a week after Akeem Jahat announced its release on his official Instagram account. In the post, the Akeem also shared his “vandalised” version of Malaysian rapper-producer Sona One’s 2020 song ‘Bomba’ (‘Fireman’).

The latest track is Akeem Jahat’s second collaboration with Hullera, after the two released the collaborative single ‘Lilo & Stitch’ in mid-December.

On December 29, Akeem also shared the track ‘Melodi’, a collaborative single featuring Malaysian artists AG Coco, Pak Din, and Ical Mosh.

In October 2021, Hullera shared the pop punk-tinged song ‘Lepaskan’ (‘Let Go’), following her contribution to the single ‘Kena Check’ (‘Got Checked’), featuring rappers Joe Flizzow and Bunga. In January, Hullera worked alongside DJ Ziqq for the single ‘SHMOKE WIMME’.

THELIONCITYBOY has been quieter on the music front, though he recently performed his songs ‘Yaya’ and ‘2 THE MAX’ during his appearance on NME Radar Sessions.