AKMU are currently filming new music video, says YG Entertainment

South Korean sibling duo AKMU are preparing to make a comeback, their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed.

On June 27, South Korean news outlet Hanguk Gyeongje originally reported that the duo would be making a comeback in July, and had began filming their new music video. Later that same day, YG Entertainment confirmed the news and stated that “AKMU are in the middle of filming a music video for a new track,” per Soompi.

The agency also said that it would “announce a specific date through an official press release” at a later time. No further details have been revealed, but are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The upcoming release will be AKMU’s first project in eight months, since they released the single ‘Happening’ late last year. Member Lee Chan-Hyuk previously shared that the song acts as a connection to their next full-length album. It will also be the duo’s first release since they renewed their contracts with YG entertainment earlier this year.

The sibling duo previously took a two-year hiatus from late 2017 to mid-2019, while Lee Chan-Hyuk enlisted in the military. In the meantime, Lee Su-Hyun was featured on the OSTs for several hit television drama and also made her solo debut in 2020 with the song ‘Alien’.

They returned with their full-length album ‘Sailing’ in September 2019. Its lead single ‘How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love’ topped all major South Korean streaming platforms upon its release.