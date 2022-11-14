AKMU, EVERGLOW and MOMOLAND to perform at Ripples For Hope 2022 in Manila this month

AKMU, EVERGLOW, and MOMOLAND will perform at Ripples For Hope 2022: A K-pop Friendship Day & Night event in the Philippines in November.

The three K-pop groups will perform and close the inaugural Hallyu-led event held at Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 26. The announcement was made November 11 by youth-oriented non-profit organisation The Ripple Society.

While MOMOLAND have previously performed in the Philippines, Ripples For Hope 2022 will be AKMU’s and EVERGLOW’s debut live performance in the Southeast Asia country.

The day-long event will see 19 K-pop fan clubs, from those supporting ATEEZ to Stray Kids to Girls’ Generation, competing across six games in the first half of the day for the title of the first Ripple Champion. This event will conclude with performances from the scheduled three K-pop groups. More details of the event will be announced in coming weeks.

“Are you ready to witness the ultimate collision of K-Pop fan clubs in the Philippines? Here is the true test of strength and friendship of our Hallyu community,” the organisers said.

Are you ready to witness the ultimate collision of K-Pop fanclubs in the Philippines? Here is the true test of strength and friendship of our Hallyu community! 19 Fanclubs competing on 6 Games in 1 Day for the title of the 1st Ripple Champion! pic.twitter.com/2dbJt7yz1S — The Ripple Society (@RippleSociety) November 11, 2022

This event is co-organised by live event organiser Happee Hour, concert producer Pulp Live World, and The Ripple Society.

Tickets for Ripples For Hope 2022: A K-pop Friendship Day & Night will be available online via SM Tickets at 12pm, this Saturday, November 19. Ticket details and prices have yet to be announced at the time of publication.

In other K-pop news, groups girl group ITZY have added a second show for the Manila stop of their ‘Checkmate’ world tour. Tickets for the Southeast Asia leg, including Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, are now available via the respective countries’ ticketing organisers.

Other K-pop groups performing in Manila soon include the DPR Regime collective, Epik High, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and BLACKPINK.