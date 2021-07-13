IU and Zion.T are allegedly featured on AMKU’s upcoming album

South Korean sibling duo AKMU have seemingly collaborated with IU and Zion.T for their upcoming album.

This is according to a social media update from producer SIHWANG, who helped to compose and arrange AKMU’s 2020 single ‘Happening’. In a recent Instagram story update the producer showed files that featured AMKU in their names, alongside “feat IU” and “feat Zion.T” in brackets.

However, the Instagram Story does not indicate if these collaborations are for the upcoming album. Moreover, neither the artists involved nor their agencies have confirmed their participation on the album.

From sihwang.y InstaStory, the one who arranged Happening. AKMU x IU

AKMU x Zion.T Could it be for this coming comeback?? pic.twitter.com/kMxuKHXRRF — AKMU PLAYLAND (@AKMU_playland) July 12, 2021

Prior to this, AKMU and IU had collaborated on the latter’s 2021 album, ‘Lilac’. AKMU’s Lee Chan-Hyuk was credited as a songwriter and composer for the track ‘Ah Puh’. IU has also publicly expressed her gratitude to the siblings for the track, noting that he and sister Lee Su-Hyun sang the guide.

AKMU recently released a teaser for their upcoming album, ‘Next Episode’. The clip referred to the forthcoming release as a “collaboration album” and stated that the project is slated for release on July 26. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

‘Next Episode’ will be the duo’s first project in eight months, after last year’s single ‘Happening’. Member Lee Chan-Hyuk had also previously shared that ‘Happening’ would act as a connection to AKMU’s next full-length album. It will also be their first release since renewing their contracts with YG entertainment earlier this year.