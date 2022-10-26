AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk gets head shaved while performing solo single ‘Panorama’

AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk has gone viral for a shocking performance of ‘Panorama’, where he gets his head buzzed on stage.

During the most recent broadcast of South Korean live music show Inkigayo on October 23, Lee performed his debut solo single ‘Panorama’ – lifted from his album ‘Error’ released on October 17 – sitting on a chair and getting his hair shaved on stage.

“I can’t die like this / I need to try everything on my bucket list / My life was short and there is nothing left / And it passes by like a panorama,” Lee croons into the microphone while wearing a white cape displaying the ‘Error’ album title.

Lee’s debut record features a total of 10 B-sides excluding ‘Panorama’, entirely written and composed by the singer-songwriter himself. The B-sides also feature a collaboration with K-pop idol Chung Ha on ‘Goodbye, stay well’, making it the only track with a featured artist on ‘Error’.

‘Error’ also marks Lee’s official debut as a soloist, since breaking out in the South Korean music industry as one-half of AKMU, the K-pop/folk sibling duo completed by sister and main vocalist Lee Su-hyun. She previously pursued a solo career of her own in October 2020 with the standalone single ‘Alien’.

Lee Chan-hyuk has also been working as AKMU’s chief songwriter and credited as a lyricist on a large majority of the duo’s discography to date. He has also contributed lyrics to several singles by other artists, including Su-hyun’s ‘Alien’, IU’s ‘Ah Puh’, TREASURE’s ‘Slowmotion’, Younha’s ‘Think About You’ and Lee Seung-chul’s ‘We Were’, among others.