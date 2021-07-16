NewsMusic News

AKMU to release music videos for all songs on upcoming album ‘Next Episode’

The record will include collaborations with IU and Zion.T

By Gladys Yeo
akmu lee suhyun next episode trailer
AKMU's Lee Su-hyun. Credit: YG Entertainment

South Korean sibling duo AKMU will be releasing music videos for all seven tracks on their forthcoming project, ‘Next Episode’.

This is according to a statement their agency YG Entertainment gave to News1 on July 15. The company noted that the duo have “decided to showcase seven music videos, each depicting a theme from the seven songs included in the album,” as translated by Allkpop. “Each MV will be released in consecutive order [according to the tracklist].”

At midnight KST the same day, AKMU also dropped a cinematic trailer for the album. The clip, which includes a dramatic instrumental backing track, features a number of different scenes – from an unsettling house party to a post-apocalyptic neighbourhood – that seem to preview the various upcoming music videos for ‘Next Episode’.

‘Next Episode’, which is set to be released on July 26, has been described as a “collaboration album”. Accoridng to the tracklist, the record will feature guest appearances from IU, K-R&B singer Zion.T, singer-songwriter Sam Kim, rapper Beenzino and more.

AKMU COLLABORATION ALBUM [NEXT EPISODE] TRACKLISTCOLLABORATION ALBUM [NEXT EPISODE]✅2021.07.26

Posted by AKMU on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

‘Next Episode’ will also be the duo’s first project in eight months, after their 2020 single ‘Happening’. Member Lee Chan-Hyuk had also previously shared that ‘Happening’ would act as a connection to AKMU’s next full-length album. It will also be their first release since renewing their contracts with YG entertainment earlier this year.

The sibling duo previously took a two-year hiatus from late 2017 to mid-2019, while Lee Chan-Hyuk enlisted in the military. In the meantime, Lee Su-Hyun was featured on the OSTs for several hit television drama and also made her solo debut in 2020 with the song ‘Alien’.

