Alan Walker announces Singapore concert this September

Alan Walker has announced that he will be making his way to Singapore for a concert.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Concert promoter CK Star Entertainment Singapore took to social media to break the news today (July 22). The Norwegian DJ is scheduled to perform on September 9 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo.

Tickets are priced at SGD98 for presales, which are limited to the first 500 sales. Standard tickets will be available from August 1 onwards, and will cost SGD128. Door tickets will also be available on the day itself, with the cost of SGD158. Tickets sales will take place on Marina Bay Sands’ website as well as Sistic.

Advertisement

The show’s announcement comes at a time when Walker announced his upcoming ‘WalkerVerse’ tour, where he would be travelling mostly around Europe and North America. Singapore’s stop will be the first of his tour, before he heads over to South Korea on September 14 and India from September 23 to September 26.

Earlier this year, Walker produced the track ‘PS5’, which American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese and several members of the K-pop group Tomorrow X Together collaborated for.

Alan Walker’s upcoming concert in Singapore is the most recent addition of international acts booked for a concert for the country this year. Other shows happening in Singapore this year include the likes of Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, as well as the return of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix which will see The Kid LAROI, TLC, Suede and more perform in the city-state.

Alan Walker’s ‘WalkerVerse’ Asian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

September 9 – Marina Bay Sands Expo – Singapore

September 14 – Jamsil Indoor Stadium – Seoul, South Korea

September 23 – Sunburn Arena Hyderabad – Hyderabad, India

September 24 – Sunburn Arena Chennai – Chennai, India

September 26 – Sunburn Arena Ahmedabad – Ahmedabad, India