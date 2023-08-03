Alan Walker announces Kuala Lumpur stadium show this September

Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker will be putting on a stadium show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this September.

Yesterday (August 2), Malaysian concert promoter Star Planet announced that Walker will be closing his ongoing Walkerverse tour with an explosive show at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on September 17.

The concert is set to take place on September 17, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday, August 9 at 2pm local time. Ticket prices will be priced between RM258 and RM788, and can be purchased here.

The announcement comes after Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival was cancelled last month. During their headlining performance on Day 1 of the festival, The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy heavily criticised the Malaysian government for their anti-LGBTQ+ laws, smashing a festival-owned drone, drinking and kissing his bandmate Ross MacDonald in the process.

Shortly after, just seven songs into their set, The 1975 announced that they had been banned from the country and had to leave, cutting the festival set short. The following day (July 22), the country’s communications minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that he had ordered the rest of the festival cancelled.

Following the festival’s cancellation, Fahmi Fadzil revealed that he has called for the Central Committee for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) to review its international performer approval procedure.

“I have asked Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhammad Fauzi Md Isa and the Puspal committee chairman to re-examine all the existing processes regarding Puspal, including the artist screening issue,” he said.

Following The 1975’s actions at Good Vibes, the Malaysian LGBTQ+ community have condemned Healy, suggesting Healy’s actions would make life for the LGBTQ+ community in the country worse.

Last week, Muse became the first international act to perform in Kuala Lumpur since the Good Vibes ordeal. In the lead up to the concert, Adam Ashraf, a founder of concert promoter Hello Universe revealed that the band had removed a song from their setlist to better suit the country’s performance guidelines.

It was later revealed by Muse drummer Dominic Howard that the group decided to play ‘Resistance’ instead of ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’.