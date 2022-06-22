Alanis Morissette has cancelled her Australia, New Zealand and Philippines tour

Alanis Morissette has cancelled the Australia and New Zealand leg of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, with tour operators Live Nation citing “scheduling issues”.

Morissette was due to perform rescheduled shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland this November as part of celebrations for the 25th anniversary of her seminal album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

Today (June 22), Live Nation said in a statement reason for the cancellation of Morissette’s tour Down Under – and two shows in Phillipines – was “scheduling issues” and “the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022”.

Additionally, the artist’s management and Live Nation said they “feel it’s best to refund the ticket holders now and have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time”.

In a post to her Facebook, Morissette wrote: “I am crestfallen to announce that the upcoming ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary tour dates have been cancelled (i am framing it to myself that i am postponing for another time). i love you each so much, and i can’t wait to get there. unfortunately it’s just not possible this november.

“I love you all and I will be back as soon as we can. until then, big hug.”

Morissette’s upcoming concerts in Manila, Philippines – which were scheduled for November 18 and 19 – have also been cancelled. Concert promoter SM Tickets has announced that refunds will be issued for the two shows. The refunding process will begin on Friday (June 25).

Sydney folk singer-songwriter Julia Stone had been scheduled to support Morissette on all her now-cancelled shows. Ticketholders are advised that refunds will be available from point of purchase.

Morissette is currently in the UK and performed in Dublin last night (June 21). Her North American run is due to commence on July 10 at Ottawa Bluesfest.