Alanis Morissette announces long-postponed Philippines concert this August

Alanis Morissette is set to finally perform in the Philippines this August after a string of postponements over the past three years.

Yesterday (March 22), Philippines-based concert promoter Ovation Productions announced that Alanis Morissette will finally be performing in at the Mall Of Asia arena in Manila on August 1.

Alanis Morissette bringing her Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour to Manila August 1, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena! Tickets on sale March 29, 2023 at https://t.co/acTZcWszLf pic.twitter.com/HghYKpcBpR — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) March 22, 2023

Tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday (March 29) via SM Tickets. Tickets will cost P2,750, P5,750, P9,750, P11,750, P13,750 and P14,750.

This marks the latest instance in which an Alanis Morissette concert in the Philippines has been announced. The singer first announced that she would be performing two shows in the country in April 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she was forced to postpone the show. The shows were then rescheduled for December 2021 before being moved to November 2022.

In June last year, Morissette announced that she would be forced to cancel the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines over “scheduling issues”.

It is currently unclear if a second date will be added for her Manila show, seeing as her previous bookings pre-postponement were made for more than one concert.

A supporting act for Morissette’s Manila show has also not been announced. Local band UDD were announced as her opening act for the November 2022 shows before it was officially cancelled.

Prior to performing in Manila this August, Alanis Morissette will be performing in Japan in late July for Fuji Rock festival alongside The Strokes, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Foo Fighters and more.