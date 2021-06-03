Alanis Morissette reschedules Manila concerts for November 2022

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced new show dates for her concerts in Manila, Philippines marking 25 years of her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

The two shows – which were initially postponed to December 7 and 8, 2021 from April 2020 – have now been rescheduled to November 18 and 19, 2022.

ALANIS MORISSETTE FINAL NEW DATES!#GlobeAlanis #AlanisMNL2022 Posted by Ovation Productions on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The latest change in dates were briefly announced via Morissette’s Facebook page, with further confirmation coming via her website’s tour schedule listing. Fans who purchased tickets to the original 2020 shows or the December 2021 dates, can hold on to their tickets, which will be honoured at the November 2022 concerts. Additional tickets can be bought here.

The Manila tour dates are currently the only Asian shows on Morissette’s schedule, following a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The 2022 concerts will be held at the Mall Of Asia area in Manila, and will feature Filipino band UDD as special guests. UDD are set to perform a virtual concert with a “ghost audience” next week to mark the release of Netflix series Trese.

On June 1, Morissette released a new single entitled ‘On The Road Again’, featuring Willie Nelson. Prior to the release of ‘On The Road Again’, Morissette released a trilogy of new singles in 2021: May’s ‘Rest’, in support of Mental Health Action Day, April’s ‘I Miss The Band’, and ‘Predator’ in March.