Alanis Morissette shares cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Alanis Morissette has covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ – listen below.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has recreated the iconic visuals from the 1971 track as well as stayed true to the original in sound.

In the music video for her cover, Morissette and her family are seen tucked into a big, white bed surrounded by flowers, stuffed animals, a guitar, and Lennon and Oko’s famous ‘Bed Peace’ poster.

“It is an honour to cover this heartwarming song,” Morissette said. “The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings. May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

Watch Morissette cover ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ below:

Earlier this year, Alanis Morissette opened up about addiction and therapy in an interview with The Guardian.

The Canadian rock star described herself as “such an addict” and said that without therapy, she’s not sure how she would have coped.

Speaking about her addictions, Morissette said her main ones were “work addiction, love addiction and food addiction.” The musician also revealed that she’d suffered from an eating disorder since childhood.

Meanwhile, Morissette has revealed she didn’t originally want her hit single ‘Ironic’ to feature on her classic record ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

The singer-songwriter, whose ninth album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ arrived in July, said in a recent interview that she regarded the song as more of a demo but bowed to pressure from people who liked it.