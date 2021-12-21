Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Broadway musical cancelled due to COVID-19

Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, has been shut down due to COVID-19.

The jukebox musical opened in late 2019, but the run was halted in 2020 because of the spread of the Coronavirus. It reopened in October 2021, but last Saturday (18 December), performances were cancelled due to “a limited number of positive [COVID-19] test results,” according to The New York Times.

On Monday night (20 December), producers announced that this run of Jagged Little Pill wouldn’t be reopening.

“The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything,” producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said in a statement. “We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and, due to the detection of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the company, need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL played its final Broadway performance on December 17, 2021. For the tremendous honor and privilege of sharing this incredible experience – thank u. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oTyW5fIHqW — Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) December 21, 2021

“In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.”

“We know that the Jagged Little Pill story will continue to be told – and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month. We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the Broadway stage, once the current crisis is past.”

Jagged Little Pill is the first major Broadway casualty of the Omicron variant. In the West End, numerous shows have had performances cancelled due to the new variant, including Hamilton.

Elsewhere, Morrisette is set to develop a single-camera sitcom that will be inspired by her life. She will serve as executive producer on Relatable as well as writing original music for the show.