Alesso announces Manila concert in December

Swedish DJ Alesso has announced a headlining concert in Manila this December, his first Philippine concert in six years.

Concert promoter Ovation Productions announced the concert through a simple graphic posted to their social media accounts, stating that the progressive house veteran will be performing on December 17 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Manila.

Ovation Productions, promoter in the Philippines of ROAD TO ULTRA the premier electronic music festival presents world famous DJ Alesso on December 17, 2022 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Info on tickets and VIP tables to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/10XG2y3iaM — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) September 23, 2022

Tickets will be made available via SM Tickets’ and Ovation Tickets’ official websites, though more details on ticket prices, VIP passes and release dates have yet to be released.

Alesso’s last outing in the Philippines took place in September 2016, when he played at the Mall of Asia arena as part of Road To Ultra festival, which also featured fellow headliners Dutch electro house stalwart Hardwell and trance veteran Tiesto, alongside support acts Fedde Legrand, MOTi, Jessica Milner, Raiden and Tom Taus.

In June 2022, Alesso released ‘In My Feelings’, which featured house producer Deniz Koyu and was his fourth new single of 2022. The track follows the release of April’s ‘Words’ featuring singer Zara Larsson, ‘Only You’ in March, which featured Melbourne production trio Sentinel, and ‘Dark’ earlier that month. His last studio full-length was 2015’s ‘Forever’.

The DJ has also been scheduled to perform at the upcoming fourth edition of Ultra Beach Bali – taking place on September 29 and 30 – alongside fellow headliners Afrojack, John Summit, KSHMR and Oliver Heldens.