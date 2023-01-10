Soccer Mommy, Ichiko Aoba, Didi Han and more announced for Singapore’s The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

The female-fronted festival The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions is returning to Singapore – check out the first batch of performers on its line-up here.

Leading the first wave of performers are American singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, Japanese singer-songwriter Ichiko Aoba, and South Korean producer and DJ Didi Han.

Other acts announced so far by promoters 24Owls include Singapore’s Coming Up Roses and Nicolette alongside Malaysia’s rEmPiT g0dDe$$, Indonesia’s Kindergarchy and Romania’s Nusha.

This year’s Alex Blake Charlie Sessions is scheduled to take place on February 25 at the Pasir Panjang Power Station from 12pm SGT until late.

Additionally, three DJs – AYA, EJ Missy and Kylie Nicole – have been announced for a special club night on February 24.

Tickets to the festival are set to go on sale tomorrow (January 11). Tickets will be available in three waves: Why Wait ($85 from ticket launch until January 31), The Time Is Right ($105 from February 1 until February 25) and You Made It! ($125 at the door).

Besides the main festival on February 25, the Alex Blake Charlie sessions will also include pre-festival events from February 21 until February 24 at $35 a day. These include The Best Seats In The House x The Projector – a showcase of films about women, made by women, a pop-up book cafe, and art lane and entrance to the club night on February 24.

The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions made its debut in 2019 and featured the likes of Charly Bliss, Kero Kero Bonito, Dream Wife, Stella Donnelly, Vandetta, A/K/A Sounds and more. The festival was then put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival.

Soccer Mommy – real name Sophie Allison – released her third studio album ‘Sometimes, Forever’ in June last year. The record, which features singles ‘Shotgun’, ‘Unholy Affliction’, ‘Bones’ and ‘Newdemo’, garnered a four-star review from NME.

“Whether she’s exorcising demons or shaking hands with them, Allison explores in ever more depth how to channel that most potently. The reductive tags that may have previously been assigned to Soccer Mommy – sad, chill, nostalgic – have no foothold here. This is nuanced, purposeful songwriting from an artist growing in power,” NME‘s Mia Hughes wrote.

The line-up for The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions 2023 is:

February 24:

AYA

EJ Missy

Kylie Nicole

February 25:

Coming Up Roses (SG)

Didi Han (KR)

Ichiko Aoba (JP)

Kindergarchy (ID)

Nicolette (SG)

Nusha (RO)

rEmPiT g0dDe$$ (MY)

Soccer Mommy (US)