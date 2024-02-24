AleXa fights her demons in music video for new single, ‘sick’

Korean-American singer AleXa has released a music video for her new single, ‘sick’.

AleXa has described her new single as “a departure from my previous releases”, calling it one that it “deeply connected to my pop-punk influences”. The singer also added that this new era of her career “feels like the most authentic version of myself”.

On ‘Sick’, the singer explores the different aspects of a toxic relationship, one that delves into the struggle of being blinded by rose-tinted glasses while in love. Similarly, the music video for the song follows AleXa as she battles an idealised version of her lover while fighting for her own independence.

“Boy you make me sick, you’re just too damn perfect / I don’t deserve it, me losing it / You make me sick / Sick to my stomach, I wanna vomit kissing your lips / You make me sick,” she sings on the single.

AleXa had previously premiered ‘Sick’ on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month. The singer also performed the song during her appearances at stops on the ‘iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball’ tour in 2023.

Next month, the singer will kick off the first part of her 2024 ‘sick of you’ US tour. It’ll feature six shows from late-March to mid-April 2024, with stops in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

