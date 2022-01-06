AleXa drops cinematic music video for new single ‘Tattoo’

AleXa has officially unveiled the music video for her brand-new English single ‘Tattoo’.

The new track song dropped alongside its cinematic video earlier today (January 6). The release of ‘Tattoo’ also marks AleXa’s first music release since her July 2021 single album ‘ReviveR’, which included the title track ‘Xtra’, featuring KARD‘s BM.

‘Tattoo’ was penned, composed and arranged by Alexej Viktorovitch of Stockholm-based music production duo JeL, who has alos written hits for SHINee, TWICE, SUPER JUNIOR and BTS. Vikorovitch was also a producer and writer on AleXa’s 2019 debut single, ‘Bomb’.

“‘Tattoo’ expresses the confusion instead of AleXa as an A.I., where the human emotion of love has been engraved inside of AleXa like a tattoo,” ZB Label CEO Kim Jun-hong said of the new song in a press release. “Compared to previous singles, the song gives listeners an emotional stimulation with its delicate storyline and lyrics, adding even more to the AleXa A.I. universe.”

Kim also teased the potential arrival of a Korean-language version of ‘Tattoo’. “We decided to release the English version first to preserve the original meaning of ‘Tattoo’, and leave the Korean version open for the future,” he added.

AleXa came to prominence after taking part in Mnet’s 2018 reality competition show Produce 48, where she was eliminated at 82nd place. She later debuted as a soloiost in 2019 and released her first EP ‘Do or Die’ in early 2020. She also eventually joined Day6’s Jae as a host on the podcast How Did I Get Here?, in August 2020.