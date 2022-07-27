Alexander 23 announces Manila concert in September

American singer-songwriter Alexander 23 will be visiting Manila for a solo concert in September.

On July 26, the singer-producer took to social media to announce his upcoming showcase, happening on September 3 at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura in Taguig City. “I am so excited to finally come to the Philippines,” he wrote on Instagram. “Mahal kita (I love you).”

Tickets will be on sale beginning on Saturday (July 30) at 10am via Insignia Presents‘ website. Other details such as ticket price and benefits are yet to be revealed.

Following this Southeast Asian stop, the artist will kick off his Aftershock tour in support of his debut album of the same name which was released earlier this month on July 12. He will fly to North America from early October to early November, stopping by Vancouver, Seattle, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. Afterwards, he will head to the UK and Europe to complete the rest of the tour.

Alexander 23 first found stardom when his single ‘Another Summer Night Without You’ was included in the soundtrack for Season 3 of Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why series in 2019. He would later go on to release his debut EP ‘I’m Sorry I Love You’ late that year, and has since released several singles leading up to his 2019 EP ‘Oh No, Not Again!’.

Alexander 23 joins a host of other artists who have recently announced shows in the Philippines and the SEA region as a whole including Clinton Kane, Justin Bieber and All Time Low following the relaxing of coronavirus pandemic-era public safety measures. Festivals across the region have already begun announcing their comebacks, with Indonesia’s Djakarta Warehouse Project announcing ticketing details and Thailand’s The Very Festival recently adding Franz Ferdinand to their list of headliners.