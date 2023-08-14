Listen to Alextbh’s first single from upcoming debut album ‘It’s All Good’

Malaysian musician Alextbh has dropped a new single, titled ‘Her’ – listen to it below.

Last Friday (August 11), the R&B singer-songwriter shared the new track, which will be featured on his eagerly anticipated debut album, ‘It’s All Good’ via EMPIRE.

While upbeat, ‘Her’ tells the story of unrequited love, as Alextbh sings: “All I want / Is you to love me right / Why do I chase the high again and again / When I’m not here?”

‘Her’ comes with an accompanying music video, in which multiple versions of Alextbh find themselves trapped in a love triangle. Watch the music video for ‘Her’ below.

Alextbh said of ‘Her’ via a press statement: “This is a song about a guy who’s in love with a guy who’s in love with a girl. I think often this dynamic has been written about, but rarely does it not end up vilifying Her, you know? So I think this song is trying to state the case that this boy will end up with nobody and is miserable, all the while Her and I get the last laugh. And then we ride off into the sunset.”

Alextbh’s upcoming debut album ‘It’s All Good’ has yet to receive a release date.

‘Her’ serves as Alextbh’s first release since featuring on Laura Marano’s ‘Honest With You’ in April 2021. Prior to that, he released an EP titled ‘The Chase’ in July 2020, on which he explored hookup culture in the gay community and expectations of the longevity of queer relationships.

“We’re expected to be on Grindr, and expected to hook up,” he told NME. “But it’s not for everyone – and it certainly was not for me. I realised the answer is contentment and not to just constantly chase the idea of the perfect love like what I’ve been doing for so long.”