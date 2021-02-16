Alfie Templeman has announced a new mini-album ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ and shared his new single ‘Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody’.

The 18-year-old musician has so far released four EPs, including the latest ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’.

Now, he will follow that record up with ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ on May 7, via Chess Club Records. The release will include eight tracks, including ‘Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody’, and its final track ‘One More Day’ will feature a guest appearance from Irish musician April.

Speaking about the mini-album, Templeman said in a press release: “I wanted to make a refined and focused pop record – something more widescreen than an EP but more concise than a full-length album – with a feel somewhere between Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ and Tame Impala’s ‘Currents’.

“In making ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ I realised that I needed to slow down a little and work on things carefully. The songs took anywhere from one day to 4 months to 2 years to finish for this record, but I made sure each one was perfect and I’ve never been more proud of how they all came out.”

New single ‘Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody’ was written, performed and produced entirely by the musician in his bedroom. “I first wrote and recorded ‘Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody’ back in 2017 when I was 14 years old and it’s been ingrained in my memory ever since,” Templeman said of the track.

“I’d always go back to it and try to re-record it but I could never quite get it right – then I went on a Tears For Fears binge and realised that it needed that ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ kind of production. I got back in the studio, changed a few lyrics and cut it in a couple of hours. It’s probably my favourite song on the new record.”

Templeman teamed up with director Thomas Davis for the song’s music video, which sees the star searching for some missing puppet friends. Watch it above now.

Last month, Templeman cancelled his upcoming headline tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m VERY sad to say we’re having to cancel the upcoming UK tour for April/May,” he said in a statement on social media. “I’m desperate to see you all and play live and I really didn’t want to give up on these dates, so I’ve been hanging on in the hope that things might improve in time for these shows, but sadly it’s looking impossible.”