Alfie Templeman, Chloe Moriondo and Thomas Headon share new track ‘Dizzy’

Alfie Templeman, Chloe Moriondo and Thomas Headon have collaborated on a new track – listen to ‘Dizzy’ below.

The track follows Moriondo’s recent album ‘Blood Bunny’, while Templeman recently shared the track ‘3D Feelings’.

Speaking of the collaboration, which was largely written on Zoom calls, Moriondo said: “Alfie and Thomas are such SWEET LITTLE BRITISH BOYS, I am very blessed to have them on this silly lil tune!! It was really fun workshopping lyrics for it over Zoom and putting random shit in the shared note we used.”

Templeman added: “It’s crazy to think we wrote the majority of this on a zoom call. I had so much fun finishing the production on it at home. There’s something super special about this song and I think people my age will really be able to relate to it and understand it.”

“It’s been super exciting to be on ‘Dizzy’ with Chloe and Alfie,” Headon said. “They’re great friends of mine already so to now have a song with the three of us is so cool. It’s fun and feels new and is also just really catchy, we had a lot of fun making it and I can’t wait til we can all play it together one day.”

Watch the video for ‘Dizzy’ below:



Reviewing Chloe Moriondo’s ‘Blood Bunny’, NME wrote: “Whether channelling her larger-than-life musical heroes or shrouding her music in something more subtle, Moriondo’s lyricism shines through – she’s yet another Gen Z star willing to try the pop-punk outfit on for size. The fit? Pretty damn good.”

Templeman, meanwhile, released his debut mini-album, ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, earlier this year. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, praising it as “a bold display of self-confidence”.

He is due to hit the road for a UK tour next March. You can see the full schedule below.

MARCH 2022

02 – The Cluny, Newcastle

03 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

04 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

05 – Gorilla, Manchester

08 – Leadmill, Sheffield

09 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

10 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 – Thekla, Bristol

12 – Patterns, Brighton

16 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Academy, Dublin