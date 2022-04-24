Alfie Templeman shares new song ‘Living In A Universe’ for EarthPercent

Alfie Templeman has shared a new song called ‘Living In A Universe’ for Earth Day, with proceeds going to Brian Eno’s climate change charity EarthPercent.

To mark Earth Day (April 22), EarthPercent shared a list of exclusive tracks – including live versions, collaborations and previously unreleased songs – that have been donated by such artists as Coldplay, Michael Stipe, Anna Calvi and Jarvis Cocker‘s JARV IS…, while Declan McKenna also shared a new track called ‘Elephant’.

“Buy the track to help fund the most effective organisations working on the climate emergency, under the guidance of an advisory panel of climate experts, leading scientists & youth activists,” Templeman wrote of the release of ‘Living In A Universe’.

At least £1.30 of the £1.99 price tag goes to EarthPercent and it can be purchased here.

Today, I released 'Living In a Universe' via @earthpercentorg. Buy the track to help fund the most effective organisations working on the climate emergency, under the guidance of an advisory panel of climate experts, leading scientists & youth activists.https://t.co/TwB8Laor3B — Alfie (@alfietempleman) April 22, 2022

Proceeds from sales of these songs will go towards funding EarthPercent’s five core areas of work: “greening music, energy transition, climate justice, legal and policy change, and protecting nature”. You can find out more about EarthPercent by heading here.

“EarthPercent’s Earth Day campaign on Bandcamp brings artists together to offer exclusive tracks to their fans, to be sold on behalf of climate justice and environmental protection organisations. This is what unleashing the power of music in service of the planet looks like,” Eno said in a statement before comparing it to the ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ movement and Rock Against Racism.

Alfie Templeman’s upcoming debut album, ‘Mellow Moon’ is set for release on May 27 via Chess Club Records/AWAL. New track ‘Colour Me Blue’ came out last week, following the song ‘Leaving Today’, which arrived earlier this month, and the previously released cuts ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’, the latter of which was produced by Will Bloomfield and The Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young.

Templeman is about to wrap up a run of shows across the UK and Europe, with festival slots at Brighton’s Great Escape, London’s Community Festival and Big Feastival still to come this year.