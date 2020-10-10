Alice Cooper will read you scary stories this Halloween for new Airbnb experience

Alice Cooper has partnered with Airbnb for a new event where he will read scary stories to fans ahead of this year’s Halloween.

‘Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper’ will take place on October 21 at 4pm PT (12am BST).

Speaking of the new event, Cooper says he will “take my penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet”.

Inviting fans to “join me for a kid-friendly spooky story hour,” Cooper added that 100% of proceeds from the event, which costs around £80 per person, will go to childrens’ charity North Star Reach.

I’ve partnered w/ @Airbnb to take my penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet. Join me for a kid-friendly spooky story hour Oct 21 at 4p PT. 100% of proceeds will go to @NorthStarReach. Booking opens Wed. Oct 14 at 9 a.m. PT: https://t.co/DYY20gpKnO pic.twitter.com/KkTzEMvMOP — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) October 8, 2020

“Love a good scare?” Cooper said. “Me too. With Halloween all but canceled, we’ll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet.

“Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favourite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume. “It’ll be a scary good time.

The star added that the event will be “suitable for children ages 6+ with an appetite for fright”. Fans can book tickets for the event from 5pm BST on October 14 here.

Back in May, Alice Cooper released stirring new song ‘Don’t Give Up’, written to encourage fans to “keep our heads up” during the coronavirus crisis.

It was then revealed that Cooper is to release his own brand of chocolate milk, with all proceeds going to Solid Rock, Alice Cooper’s non-profit organisation.