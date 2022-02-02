Alice Glass: “I’m the most consistent songwriter on Crystal Castles songs”

Alice Glass has said she’s the most consistent songwriter of her ex band Crystal Castles, explaining that it’s the reason why the title of her debut solo album nods to the group.

The musician, who left the group in 2014 shortly after the release of their third album ‘III’, said that ‘PREY//IV’ is a deliberate reference to the numbering scheme that Crystal Castles used on 2010’s ‘Crystal Castles II’ and 2012’s aforementioned ‘III’.

She explained in this week’s NME Big Read interview that the move was an act of reclamation, after alleging in 2017 that she had no choice but to leave the band following claims that bandmate Ethan Kath had physically, sexually, and psychologically abused her. (Kath has consistently denied the allegations).

“This is my fourth full release,” Glass told NME as she prepares to release her debut solo full-length. “Look at the writing credits throughout the years, and I am the most consistent songwriter on the CC records.

“I feel confident saying that and if I intentionally piss anyone off, then good,” she added. “If someone’s mad with that, I don’t fuck with them anyways, but just eat it.”

The Canadian singer-songwriter (real name Margaret Osborn) also opened up about her decision to write about her past in Crystal Castles on ‘PREY/IV’, saying that she longs for a clean slate away from painful memories.

“If I could take a pill and erase all my memories, I would. I didn’t think I would be here – I thought I’d be dead for sure,” Glass told NME. “I was very suicidal as a teenager and young person… There’s so much suffering in the world, and I bring [up my difficult experiences] now because, in a weird way, every time I open up about this, somebody writes me or sends a really nice message where they can relate to what I’m saying.”

Additionally, Glass addressed her time spent working with late producer SOPHIE, who died almost a year ago to the day during a sudden accident in Athens.

The singer explained how the contemporary pop pioneer was occasionally a sounding board for her upcoming debut solo album.

“SOPHIE was one of those people who was talented at everything,” Glass explained. “I’m pretty sure she could play any instrument; pretty intimidating as an artist, but really inspirational.”

Glass added that it was actually SOPHIE who suggested she put out her latest single, ‘Fair Game’.

Alice Glass’ ​​‘PREY//IV’ is out February 16.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.