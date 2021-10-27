Alicia Keys announces details of new double album ‘KEYS’

Alicia Keys has announced details of a new double album called ‘KEYS’ – get all the details of the new LP below.

The new record was previewed recently by new single ‘LALA (Unlocked)’, featuring vocals by Swae Lee and production from Mike Will Made It.

In a new TikTok video announcing the album, Keys has revealed that the new record, which is yet to have a firm release date, will feature two sides, Side A being labelled ‘original’, and Side B ‘unlocked’. Side B will be entirely produced by Kendrick Lamar collaborator, Mike Will Made It.

“My new album ‘KEYS’ will have two types of songs,” says a robotic voice in the announcement video, with Side A promising “laidback piano vibes” while Side B will feature “upbeat, drums and level up” sound.

See the announcement below:

#KEYS. The Album. 2 Sides. 2 Versions. Original 🔒and Unlocked 🔓 Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/eCaRWB0cFq — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) October 26, 2021

‘KEYS’ will follow the singer-songwriter’s 2020 album ‘Alicia’. Reviewing last year’s record upon its release, NME wrote: “Alicia Keys‘ seventh album was originally due in March, but then pandemic panic intervened. At the time, the slick pop-R&B single ‘Underdog’ was climbing the charts to become her biggest hit since 2012’s ‘Girl On Fire’, so the six-month push-back probably won’t have boosted its commercial fortunes.

“But creatively, the delay makes sense, because this album’s combination of positivity, empathy and self-knowledge feels pretty enriching right now.”

Earlier this year, Keys shared a 20th anniversary edition of her groundbreaking debut album ‘Songs In A Minor’, which featured a special edition set that contained two previously unreleased bonus tracks from the original album recording sessions, ‘Crazy (Mi Corazon)’ and ‘Foolish Heart’, the latter of which was the first song she ever recorded.